Barclays PLC Has $1.76 Million Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 341.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,203 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TriMas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 275.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 12.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRS. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

