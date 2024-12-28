Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Up 11.4 %

OTCMKTS ECAOF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.