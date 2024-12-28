First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 12,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 2.92% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FCA opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

