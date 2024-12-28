MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Omeros by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omeros alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Omeros Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.96. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Omeros Profile

(Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.