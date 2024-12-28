PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $38.88 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 185.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 857.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

