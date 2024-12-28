MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,436,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,911,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 480,504 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 434,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 75,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,478,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,013,000 after acquiring an additional 211,873 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.28.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.