Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,318 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLR Investment stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $889.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.48 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

