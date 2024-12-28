Short Interest in Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Drops By 25.6%

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 1,562,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Unicaja Banco Stock Performance

Shares of UNJCF opened at $1.27 on Friday. Unicaja Banco has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Unicaja Banco Company Profile

Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.

