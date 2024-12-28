Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in December

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Down 12.0 %
Shares of UREKF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Eureka Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $4.05.
Eureka Lithium Company Profile
