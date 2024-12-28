JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $638,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after acquiring an additional 489,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after acquiring an additional 492,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

