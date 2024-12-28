UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UOL Group Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $15.16 on Friday. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

