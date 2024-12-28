UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UOL Group Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $15.16 on Friday. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.
UOL Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UOL Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.