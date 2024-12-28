iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,911,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $669,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 112,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $49.87 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

