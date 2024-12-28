Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $515.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.