JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $649.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,812,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,828 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

