Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Rises By 50.0%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

