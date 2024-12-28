Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Rises By 50.0%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Trading Down 9.9 %
Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.
About Ucore Rare Metals
