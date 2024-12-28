JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,646,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.83% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $718,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 124,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $890,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $71.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

