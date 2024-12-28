JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $735.31 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,534,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.33% of Entegris worth $735,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 221.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Entegris by 241.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $101.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

