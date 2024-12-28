JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 198,719 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.71% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $622,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

