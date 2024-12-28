JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,075,932 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.51% of Church & Dwight worth $643,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.7 %

CHD stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

