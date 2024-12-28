VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VAT Group Trading Down 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $59.72.
About VAT Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.