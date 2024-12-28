JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 130,081 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,023,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,081 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.97% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $613,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,558,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance
BBEM opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
