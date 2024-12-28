JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 130,081 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,023,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,081 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.97% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $613,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,558,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BBEM opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.