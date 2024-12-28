iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,376,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,224 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $625,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 43,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.351 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

