United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

United Utilities Group stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4369 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UUGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded United Utilities Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

