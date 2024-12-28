Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.80% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $692,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after buying an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after acquiring an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after acquiring an additional 434,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.