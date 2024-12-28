Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 98.4% in December

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Valeo Stock Performance
VLEEY opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. Valeo has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.84.
About Valeo
