Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 98.4% in December

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo Stock Performance

VLEEY opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. Valeo has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

