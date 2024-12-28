Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Decreases By 24.2%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vext Science Trading Down 19.2 %

Shares of Vext Science stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Vext Science has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Vext Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.