Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Decreases By 24.2%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vext Science Trading Down 19.2 %
Shares of Vext Science stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Vext Science has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.
Vext Science Company Profile
