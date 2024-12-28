JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 68,867 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,098,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $734,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 156,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $176.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $153.10 and a one year high of $188.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

