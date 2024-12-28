JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 17,497 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,697,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 56.99% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $652,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Shares of JMEE opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

