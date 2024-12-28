Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 55.6% in December

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vallourec Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

