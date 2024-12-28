Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 55.6% in December

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vallourec Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.15.
About Vallourec
