JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $713,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 127.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

Shares of MSI opened at $467.33 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.31 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.66 and a 200 day moving average of $439.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

