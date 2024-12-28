Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the November 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of VEOEY opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

