JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,637,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.88% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF worth $674,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,115,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,406,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,905 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $315,150,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 429,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,569,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DYNF stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

