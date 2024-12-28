JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 4,091,747 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $761,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

