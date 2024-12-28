JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,268,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $842,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
