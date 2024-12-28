JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959,776 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $753,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,567,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after buying an additional 743,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,187,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 786,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,169,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 735,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after acquiring an additional 109,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $63.27 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

