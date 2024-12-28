JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 370,001 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,536,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 70.28% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $792,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,164,000.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JEMA opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.