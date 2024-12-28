JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 470,829 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 470,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of ITT worth $868,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,503,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $49,043,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 200.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 262,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 115.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after purchasing an additional 131,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

ITT stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.70 and a 52 week high of $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

