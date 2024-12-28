JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,060,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $914,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 76,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $221.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.16. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.37 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,689.33. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

