JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 286,468 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.81% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,053,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.37 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.