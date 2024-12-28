JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $850.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.28% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $850,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,186,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $373.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.71. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.10 and a 1 year high of $380.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

