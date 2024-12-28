JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 18,567,654 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2,586.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $950,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,042,000 after buying an additional 248,393 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

