JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $952,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.58 and a 200 day moving average of $219.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.52 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

