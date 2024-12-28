JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $998.10 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,626,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.80% of Loews worth $998,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of L opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $69.19 and a 52-week high of $87.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.32%.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $4,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,939,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,097,507.02. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,507 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

