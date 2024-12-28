Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Maximus worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Maximus by 8,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Maximus by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,395.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This represents a 3.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Shares of MMS stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

