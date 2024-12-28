Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 194,775 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 49.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,202 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 83,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OPCH. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $22.85 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.