Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 59,080 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of ESAB worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 6.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,512,000 after acquiring an additional 127,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ESAB by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,353,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,989,000 after buying an additional 271,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ESAB by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $135.97.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,125. The trade was a 30.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

