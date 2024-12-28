Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 5.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 31.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $145.99 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 275.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 336,165 shares in the company, valued at $43,476,219.45. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,370,204.89. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 740,588 shares of company stock valued at $101,329,606 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

