JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.03 Billion Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.18% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $1,029,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $180.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average is $177.01. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

