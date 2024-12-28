Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.18 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Tyro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 350,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,542,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,107,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,921,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 11,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $362,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,618. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $183,334.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,413. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,749. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.995 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 510.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

