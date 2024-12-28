MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Holdings Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MARA were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. Barclays started coverage on MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at $74,389,070. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

